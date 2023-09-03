trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2657205
DURAND CUP 2023

Durand Cup Final 2023 Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Livestreaming Details: When And Where To Watch?

Below are the live streaming details of the Durand Cup 2023 final between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

Last Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 01:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Indian football fans couldn't have asked for more as arch rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal prepare to meet in the Durand Cup final on Sunday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Both clubs have dominated the Indian football circuit, winning the Durand Cup 16 times apiece.

Here are the live streaming details of the Durand Cup 2023 final between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal:

When is the Durand Cup 2023 final between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal?


The Durand Cup 2023 final between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will be played on Sunday (September 3).

What time will the Durand Cup 2023 final between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal start?

The Durand Cup 2023 final between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will kick-off at 04:00 pm IST.

Where is the Durand Cup 2023 final between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal being played?

The Durand Cup 2023 final between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Durand Cup 2023 final between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal?

The Durand Cup 2023 final between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD TV.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the Durand Cup 2023 final between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal?

The live streaming of the Durand Cup 2023 final between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

