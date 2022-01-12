El Clasico Spanish Super Cup semi-finals Barcelona vs Real Madrid match Live Streaming: When and where to watch in India

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will lock horns in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals which will be the second El Clasico of the season on Thursday (January 13). Barcelona are struggling since the departure of their talisman Lionel Messi. Meanwhile, their new signing Ferran Torres and midfielder Pedri are set to join the side after testing negative for Covid-19. Manager Xavi will look for revenge against rivals Real Madrid as they were defeated in the season's first El Clasico 2-1.

Real Madrid are in astonishing form this season with being table-toppers in La Liga with more than 15 points to spare. Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema are in the form of their life and will look to punish arch-rivals Barcelona and knock them out of the Spanish Super Cup.

When is the Spanish Super Cup match between Barcelona and Real Madrid going to be played?

The Spanish Super Cup match El Clasico Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be played on Thursday (January 13) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Spanish Super Cup match between Barcelona and Real Madrid going to be played?

The Spanish Super Cup match El Clasico Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be played at the King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Where can I watch the El Clasico Barcelona vs Real Madrid match in India?

The El Clasico Barcelona vs Real Madrid match can be live-streamed on Jio Tv.