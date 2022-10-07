ElClasico: LaLiga to host mega match screening in Mumbai for Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona October clash

LaLiga will host a mega screening event in Mumbai after six years on 16th October 2022 for the Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona ElClasico clash. The match screening will be hosted at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla and will see attendance from fans, LaLiga partners and stakeholders and LaLiga Ambassador and ex-FC Barcelona star, Patrick Kluivert. To attend the event, which will also feature exciting activities like trivia quiz, photo booths and more, fans need to register here, and passes will be given on a first-come-first serve basis.

The match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, which is held twice every LaLiga season, is one of the most watched football matches in the world. The ElClasico is more than just a football match, it is a cultural phenomenon that unites football fans across the globe. It is known as one of the most iconic and passionate rivalries in the world of sports as both of Europe’s leading football clubs face off against each other.

The first ElClasico of the 2022/23 season has an Asia-focused kick-off, with the match starting at 7.45PM for Indian fans. Speaking about the event, Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India, said, "We are excited to be bringing back fan viewings, and kicking it off in Mumbai, which has some of the most passionate fans of both the clubs and LaLiga. The ElClasico is one of the most thrilling football fixtures and we want to use this chance to show create an unforgettable experience for the fans in Mumbai. We’re working closely with our global and Indian partners to make this fan viewing experience a class apart for the fans, especially with Patrick Kluivert with us on 16th October."

Patrick Kluivert, LaLiga Ambassador, said, "India has, time and again, shown it’s love and passion for football and LaLiga. I’m so happy to be coming back to experience the magic and action of ElClasico with the fans, and visit Mumbai for the first time. LaLiga has planned an exceptional experiential that I’m looking forward to be a part of."

MTV aims at bringing the fever of the ElClasico rivalry to college fan clubs in Goa as well, which contributes to over 21% of the viewership. The event is expected to see over 200 players and football fans to engage in various engagement led games, 5 a side tournament, screenings, earning themselves merchandise, etc. MTV is set to do a complete digital takeover to show all the activities of that day. LaLiga has hosted several large match screenings and experiences across cities in India and top Ambassadors like Christian Karembeu, Luis Garcia, Frederic Kanoute, Gaizka Mendieta and more in attendance.

The Mumbai ElClasico screening this year will be the biggest one LaLiga has hosted yet in the city and fans will see many unique activities that will create a once-in-a-lifetime memory. For the fans watching the match at home, the viewing experience will be better than ever before with LaLiga’s broadcast and technological innovations and Viacom18’s programming initiatives.

The match will be telecast exclusively on Viacom18 network’s Sports18 – 1 SD & HD and MTV HD and SD in English, and Sports18 Khel in Hindi. JioCinema will live-stream the match in multiple language feeds including English, Hindi, Malayalam and Bengali and it will also be available in English on Voot from 7:45PM IST onwards on 16th October 2022.