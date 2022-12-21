topStoriesenglish
EMILIANO MARTINEZ

Emiliano Martinez MOCKS Kylian Mbappe alongside Lionel Messi during Argentina's FIFA World Cup win parade

WATCH: Emiliano Martinez mocks Kylian Mbappe during Argentina's FIFA World Cup win parade along side Lionel Messi

Dec 21, 2022

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez mocked Kylian Mbappe during Argentina's trophy parade by holding a baby doll with the France star's face on it. Shockingly, Lionel Messi was alongside Martinez at the moment but the 35-year-old took no action as the pair celebrated Argentina's win over France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final from penalty shootouts. However, this was not the first time Martinez took a shot on Mbappe. Earlier, the Argentina players celebrated all night after the final match and were heard singing, "a minute's silence for Mbappe, who is dead!". 

Earlier, it all began when Martinez had some stiff words for Mbappe who earlier this year claimed that South American football is not on the same level as European football.

The forward said: "The advantage we have in Europe is that we play among ourselves with high-level matches all the time, such as the Nations League."

"When we arrive at the World Cup, we are ready, whereas Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America. Football is not as advanced as in Europe. That’s why at the last World Cups, it's always the Europeans who win."

After Mbappe's opinion on South American football, Martinez said, "He doesn't know enough about football. He never played in South America. When you don’t have this experience, it may be better not to talk about it. But it doesn't matter. We are a great team, recognised as such."

Kylian Mbappe was sensational in the World Cup final as he scored a hat-trick against Argentina. Lionel Messi scored a brace but surely the message was sent to the world that there is a new prince of football is coming up soon.

Emiliano MartinezKylian MbappeArgentina win paradeMbappe dollFIFA World Cup 2022Lionel Messi

