England announce squad for UEFA Nations League games, three players get maiden call-ups to senior team

England on Tuesday (August 25, 2020) announced a 24-man squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark that included three players who got their first-ever call-ups to senior men's team.

England manager Gareth Southgate picked up Kalvin Phillips, who won promotion from the Championship with Leeds United this year along with Manchester City’s Phil Foden and 18-year-old Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

Southgate was quoted saying that it's up to Foden and Greenwood to make the most of their opportunity to forge a place in his thinking for UEFA EURO 2020.

After handing them their first senior call-ups, Gareth Southgate says it's down to @PhilFoden and @masongreenwood to make the most of their opportunity to forge a place in his thinking for #EURO2020: pic.twitter.com/5UY1ZuuKO2 — England (@England) August 25, 2020

Southampton’s Danny Ings, who was the joint-second highest scorer in the 2019-20 Premier League season, is recalled for the first time since 2015. Ings teammate James Ward-Prowse also returns to the senior team.

Spurs' Eric Dier and City's Kyle Walker have also been recalled in the English side that last played against Montenegro and Kosovo in November 2019, when they booked their spot for the now-rescheduled UEFA EURO 2020.

Notably, friendlies against Italy and Denmark in March and pre-tournament games against Romania and Austria were cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier in June, UEFA gave the green light for the Nations League to go ahead, with England looking to build on 2019's third-place finish in the inaugural year of the tournament.

England will travel to face Iceland in Reykjavik on September 5 and then head to Copenhagen to face Denmark on September 8.

England full squad:

Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Danny Ings (Southampton), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur)