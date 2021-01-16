England great Wayne Rooney retires, will become full time manager at Derby County

Derby: England's record goal-scorer Wayne Rooney has retired to become full-time manager at English second-tier team Derby County, the club said on Friday.

"Despite other offers I knew instinctively Derby County was the place for me," Rooney was quoted by The Associated Press as saying on Friday.

"I can promise everyone involved in the club and all our fans, my staff and I will leave no stone unturned in achieving the potential I have witnessed over the last 12 months of this historic football club."

The 35-year-old former Manchester United captain, who took temporary charge of Derby in November, is now focusing on his coaching career.

Derby CEO Stephen Pearce said, "Our recent upturn in results under Wayne was married together with some positive performances, notably the 2-0 home win over Swansea City and the 4-0 victory at Birmingham City."

"During that nine-game run we also dramatically improved their defensive record and registered five clean sheets in the process, while in the attacking third we became more effective and ruthless too.

"Those foundations have provided a platform for the club to build on in the second half of the season under Wayne's guidance."

Rooney scored a record 253 goals for United after moving from Everton as an 18-year-old in 2004, winning the Premier League title five times, the FA Cup once, the League Cup three times, the Champions League once and the Europa League in his last season there.

Rooney earned 120 caps for England and scored 53 goals. He also became Manchester United`s all-time highest goal scorer, a record that was also held by Charlton, when he scored his 250th goal on January 21, 2017.

Rooney retired from international football in August 2017 but returned on November 4, 2018 to play one final game for England.