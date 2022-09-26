England vs Germany UEFA Nations League match livestreaming details: When and where to watch ENG vs GER?

England will host Germany in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Tuesday (September 27), as per IST in what will be a fixture of pride for the Three Lions. The Gareth Southgate-managed side have faced relegation after their 1-0 loss against Italy last week and the pressure of fans is now fuming over the manager and players. Germany on the other hand were also held for draw in their previous and their qualification depends on the result of Italy's next fixture plus they need to make sure they win this one as well. The Hansi Flick as well have a point to prove and statement to make ahead the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar.

Check out all the livestream details of the England vs Germany match below:

When will the UEFA Nations League match between England vs Germany be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between England vs Germany will be played on September 27, Tuesday, as per IST.

Where will the UEFA Nations League match between England vs Germany be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between England vs Germany will be played at the Wembley Stadium, London.

What time will the UEFA Nations League match between England vs Germany begin?

The UEFA Nations League match between England vs Germany will begin at 12:15 am (IST).

On which TV channels can you watch the UEFA Nations League match between England vs Germany?

The UEFA Nations League match between England vs Germany will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream the UEFA Nations League match between England vs Germany?

The UEFA Nations League match between England vs Germany will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.