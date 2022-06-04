हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UEFA Nations League 2022

England vs Hungary UEFA Nations League 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs HUN?

Checkout the live streaming details of the England vs Hungary UEFA Nations League match taking place on Saturday (June 4)

Source: Twitter

England will lock horns with Hungary in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday night (June 4). England manager Gareth Southgate has called up Jarrod Bowen and James Justin to the three-lions squad. Hungary have no injury concerns with Dominik Szoboszlai and Adam Szalai into the squad, fully fit.

Fikayo Tomori has been called up for Hungary's Nations League matches for the England squad after his impressive performance with AC Milan. So far, he only played friendlies and still eligible to play for Canada and Nigeria.

England youngster Phil Foden is ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19. Henderson, Dier, Mings and Smith Rowe have been dropped from the squad. 

Checkout all the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Nations League match between England vs Hungary:

Where is the England vs Hungary UEFA Nations League match being played?

England vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League match will be played at Puskas Arena Park, Hungary.

What time will the England vs Hungary UEFA Nations League match begin?

The England vs Hungary UEFA Nations League match will begin at 09:30 PM IST, Saturday (June 4). 

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League match England vs Hungary live in India (TV channels)?

The England vs Hungary UEFA Nations League match will live telecast on Sony Network in India.

Where can I live stream the England vs Hungary UEFA Nations League match?

The England vs Hungary UEFA Nations League match live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv and Jio TV in India.

