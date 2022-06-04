England will lock horns with Hungary in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday night (June 4). England manager Gareth Southgate has called up Jarrod Bowen and James Justin to the three-lions squad. Hungary have no injury concerns with Dominik Szoboszlai and Adam Szalai into the squad, fully fit.

Fikayo Tomori has been called up for Hungary's Nations League matches for the England squad after his impressive performance with AC Milan. So far, he only played friendlies and still eligible to play for Canada and Nigeria.

England youngster Phil Foden is ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19. Henderson, Dier, Mings and Smith Rowe have been dropped from the squad.

