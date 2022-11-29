England vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch ENG vs WAL and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

For today's World Cup group-round match against Wales, England manager Gareth Southgate has refused to rule out switching to a three-man defence. The Three Lions are nearly guaranteed a spot in the round of 16, thus it seems unlikely that Southgate will make many changes to his starting lineup. Instead, Kyle Walker's return to fitness might signal a shift back to England's preferred 5-2-3 formation at major competitions. Kieran Trippier might be shifted to left-back in lieu of Luke Shaw, which is another option. Phil Foden has been urged to replace Harry Kane in the starting lineup, but Southgate is unlikely to abandon his captain in favour of the latter. Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling could be benched, which would preserve Mason Mount in the starting XI.

Know here all the details related to the live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between England vs Wales.

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between England vs Wales be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between England vs Wales will be played on Wednesday - 30 November at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between England vs Wales going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between England vs Wales will be played at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between England vs Wales LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between England vs Wales will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between England vs Wales in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between England vs Wales can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between England vs Wales Predicted 11

Predicted Wales XI (3-5-2): Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Ampadu, Allen, N Williams; Bale, Moore.

Prediected England XI (3-4-3): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Henderson, Rice, Shaw; Foden, Rashford, Kane.