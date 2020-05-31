English Football League Championship: 10 test positive for coronavirus

The English Football League (EFL) has confirmed that ten individuals from eight different championship clubs have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to threathen the entire world.

In an official statement, the EFL said that 1,058 players and club staff from the 24 championship clubs underwent tests for COVID-19 and ten of them came out with negative results.

"Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 1058 players and Club staff from the 24 Championship Clubs were tested over the course of Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May, with 10 individuals testing positive from eight Clubs," the official statement said.

The EFL further said that those players and club staff who were diagnosed with the novel virus have been put into self-isolation in line with the guidenlines provided.

Meanwhile, the remaining players will continue to train at ground facilities.

"Those players or Club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the EFL also confirmed that seven individuals from three clubs were tested positive for the novel virus in League two in the initial round of testing.

"Following an initial round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 135 players and Club staff were tested from four League Two Clubs over the course of Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May, with seven individuals testing positive from three Clubs,"the statement said.

The EFL Championship has been suspended since March this year due to coronavirus pandemic. They are hoping to make a restart next month.