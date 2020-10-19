हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virgil van Dijk

English Premier League: Liverpool's defensive talisman Virgil van Dijk to undergo knee surgery

Van Dijk had hobbled off the field in the 11th minute of Liverpool's 2-2 derby draw against Everton after a wild challenge from keeper Jordan Pickford

English Premier League: Liverpool&#039;s defensive talisman Virgil van Dijk to undergo knee surgery
Image Credits: Twitter/@LFC

Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk has damaged knee ligaments and is set to undergo surgery after he was injured in Saturday`s Merseyside derby draw against Everton, the Premier League club confirmed on Sunday.

The Dutch defender was substituted early in the game when Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a reckless challenge in the box, which left Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp fuming.

"Liverpool can confirm Virgil van Dijk will undergo surgery on the knee injury he sustained during Saturday`s 2-2 draw at Everton," the club said in a statement.

"The centre back damaged knee ligaments following an incident involving Blues goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after six minutes at Goodison Park."

The club did not specify a timescale for the 29-year-old defender`s return to action.

