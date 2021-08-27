हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
EPL 2021

EPL 2021: Manchester City suspends Benjamin Mendy after defender charged with four counts of rape

Benjamin Mendy was charged by Cheshire Constabulary and he has been remanded in custody ahead of a court appearance on Friday.

EPL 2021: Manchester City suspends Benjamin Mendy after defender charged with four counts of rape
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been suspended on charges of rape. (Source: Twitter)

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy on Thursday (August 26) was suspended by the club after he was charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. “Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation,” the club said in an official statement.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete,” it added.

Mendy was charged by Cheshire Constabulary and he has been remanded in custody ahead of a court appearance on Friday, reported Goal.com. According to a police statement, three separate complainants have made the charges against Mendy.

In a statement, Cheshire Constabulary said: “The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge a man in connection with allegations of sexual assault. Benjamin Mendy, aged 27, has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

“Mendy has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 27. Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Mendy are live and that he has a right to a fair trial,” it added.

(with ANI inputs)

EPL 2021Benjamin MendyManchester City
