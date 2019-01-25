हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
English Premier League

Arsenal manager Unai Emery not surprised by Jose Mourinho sack at Manchester United

Emery, whose side host United in a fourth round FA Cup tie on Friday, said it was "normal" for a manager`s job to be on the line when the team was not performing to their potential.

Image Credits: Reuters

Manchester United`s sacking of Jose Mourinho after a dismal run of results did not surprise Arsenal`s Unai Emery, with their squad having the potential to win the Premier League.

United sacked Mourinho in December after a 3-1 defeat to league leaders Liverpool left the club 19 points behind Juergen Klopp`s side and 11 points off a Champions League spot.

"I was not surprised because this team has big players and can think about winning the Premier League," Emery told reporters. "They can be in the position to win the league, but the reality is they have lost a lot of points this season."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed in a caretaker role after Mourinho was sacked and he has overseen a remarkable turnaround to win six successive league games and go level with fifth-placed Arsenal on 44 points, behind only on goal difference.

"Now, they are very dangerous and in a good moment," Emery added. "I don`t know why but this team is different and they are playing with more confidence."

English Premier League Manchester United Jose Mourinho Arsenal Unai Emery
