Everton

EPL: Marco Silva concerned by Everton's dismal form after Watford defeat

Everton will return to league action with a trip to Cardiff City on February 26.

EPL: Marco Silva concerned by Everton&#039;s dismal form after Watford defeat

Everton manager Marco Silva admitted that he is concerned by his side's poor form after they were beaten 1-0 at former club Watford on Saturday for their third straight Premier League defeat.

Coming into the game on the back of losses to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City, Everton failed to take their chances as Andre Gray`s second-half strike sealed all three points for the hosts.

Silva`s first visit to Vicarage Road since being sacked last January ended with home fans singing he would suffer a similar fate at Everton with the Merseyside club collecting only 11 points from their last 14 league matches.

"It`s not good for us as a club, and for me as a manager it`s not good," Silva told reporters.

"I`m concerned but we have to work more and more to achieve the results that can grow our confidence," he added.

Everton`s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri said last month Silva was the right person to guide them in the long run as they move ahead with plans for a new stadium.

However, the British-Iranian businessman, who increased his ownership stake in the club to 68.6 percent last September, has not hesitated to sack managers in the past having dismissed Ronald Koeman and Sam Allardyce before bringing in Silva.

Everton will return to league action with a trip to Cardiff City on February 26.

EvertonCardiff CityPremier LeagueManchester City
