Manchester City's new recruit Erling Haaland spent almost 500,000 pounds on Rolex watches for his Borussia Dortmund teammates and staff members as 'goodbye gifts' following his move to England for the upcoming season. The Norwegian striker will leave the German club at end of June and as a farewell gift to each and everyone in the dressing of Dortmund, Haaland bought 33 Rolex watches (each worth 12,730 pounds) for his teammates, as per Bild.

Haaland also uploaded a farewell message for the Borussia Dortmund fans thanking them for the love and support they showed to him after his final match for the German club.

"It has been nothing but an honour to wear this shirt. At @BVB, I've spent memorable moments, met special people, not to mention a fanbase that has been always our extra man on the pitch. The Yellow Wall is truly incredible. I'll never forget any of this! Thank you all!", Haaland tweeted with a video.

Premier League champions Manchester City confirmed that they will Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for $60m on May 10. City confirmed the news writing, "Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1 July 2022," in a club statement.

The 21-year-old has scored 85 goals in 88 appearances for the German club and will sign a juicy contract of 375,000 pounds per week with Man City for the upcoming season. Haaland's salary at the English club will be the same their captain Kevin de Bruyne, who's the highest paid player at the club currently.