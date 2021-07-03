हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Euro Cup

Euro 2020: Barella, Insigne score as Italy beat Belgium to enter semifinals

Italy will now lock horns against Spain in the semifinals at the Wembley Stadium.

Euro 2020: Barella, Insigne score as Italy beat Belgium to enter semifinals
Italy players celebrate after win against Belgium (Source: Twitter)

Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne got among the scoring charts as Italy defeated Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Euro 2020 here at the Allianz Arena on Friday (local time).

With this win, Italy has entered the semi-finals of the tournament. The side will now lock horns against Spain in the semifinals at the Wembley Stadium.

Italy took a 2-0 lead by the 44th minute of the match as Barella and Insigne registered goals in the 31st and 44th minutes respectively. However, just before half-time, Belgium pegged one goal back as Romelu Lukaku scored, bringing the scoreline to 2-1.

However, no more goals were scored in the match, and in the end, Belgium walked away with a 2-1 victory, setting up a clash with Spain in the semifinals.

Earlier on Friday, Spain defeated Switzerland 3-1 on penalties to enter the semifinals. The normal 90-minutes action had finished at 1-1.

Later today, the Czech Republic and Denmark will play each other in the first semifinal while in the second, England will lock horns against Ukraine.

