Euro 2020 complete fixtures, venues, match timings ist, tv channels, live streaming details: After already being delayed by a year due to COVID-19, the wait for EURO 2020 is finally over as the tournament is set to kick-off from June 12 with Italy taking on Turkey in the opening encounter. The tournament will conclude on July 12 with the summit clash taking place at England's Wembley Stadium.

In a first, this edition of the Euro Cup will see the tournament being stretched to eleven cities across the continent.

Here are the complete details of Euro 2020

What are the key dates in Euro 2020?

The EURO 2020 starts from June 12 and will conclude exactly a month after on July 12.

How does the EURO 2020 groups look?

A total of 24 nations are taking part in EURO 2020, which are splitted into six different groups. The details of each group is mentioned below:

EURO 2020 Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

EURO 2020 Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

EURO 2020 Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

EURO 2020 Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

EURO 2020 Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

EURO 2020 Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany

Which cities will host EURO 2020?

For the first time in the tournament's 60-year-old history, EURO 2020 will take place in 11 different cities across the continent. The details are mentioned below:

EURO 2020 Final and semi-finals, two round of 16 games, three group games will take place in London's Wembley Stadium.

A total of six EURO 2020 group games, one quarter-final will be held in Saint Petersburg, Russia at the Saint Petersburg Stadium.

Three EURO 2020 group games, one quarter-final will be played in Baku, Azerbaijan at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Three EURO 2020 group games, one quarter-final will be played in Munich, Germany at the Football Arena Munich.

Three EURO 2020 group games, one quarter-final will be played in Rome, Italy at the Olimpico.

Three EURO 2020 group games, one round of 16 clash will take place in Amsterdam, Netherlands at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Three EURO 2020 group games, one round of 16 clash will be hosted at Bucharest, Romania at the National Arena Bucharest.

Three EURO 2020 group games, one round of 16 clash will be played in Budapest, Hungary at the Puskás Aréna.

Three EURO 2020 group games, one round of 16 clash will be played in Copenhagen, Denmark at the Parken Stadium

Three EURO 2020 group games, one round of 16 clash will be played in Glasgow, Scotland at Hampden Park

Three EURO 2020 group games, one round of 16 clash will be played in Seville, Spain at Stadium La Cartuja Sevilla.

What is the format of EURO 2020?

The format for EURO 2020 is more or less similar to the previous editions. Top two teams from each groups will advance to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers. After which the knockout phase of the tournament begins.

Euro 2020 complete fixtures and match timing IST

Saturday, 12 June

Group A: Turkey vs Italy - 12:30 AM IST, Rome

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland - 6:30 PM IST, Baku

Group B: Denmark vs Finland - 9:30 PM IST Copenhagen

Sunday, 13 June

Group B: Belgium vs Russia - 12:30 AM IST, St Petersburg

Group D: England vs Croatia - 6:30 PM IST, London

Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia - 9:30 PM IST, Bucharest

Monday, 14 June

Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine - 12:30 AM IST, Amsterdam

Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic - 6:30 PM IST, Glasgow

Group E: Poland vs Slovakia - 9:30 PM IST, St Petersburg

Tuesday, 15 June

Group E: Spain vs Sweden - 12:30 AM IST, Seville

Group F: Hungary vs Portugal - 9:30 IST, Budapest

Wednesday, 16 June

Group F: France vs Germany - 12:30 AM IST, Munich

Group B: Finland vs Russia - 6:30 PM IST, St Petersburg

Group A: Turkey vs Wales - 9:30 PM IST, Baku

Thursday, 17 June

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland - 12:30 AM IST, Rome

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia - 6:30 AM IST, Bucharest

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium - 9:30 PM IST, Copenhagen

Friday, 18 June

Group C: Netherlands vs Austria - 12:30 AM IST, Amsterdam

Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia - 6:30 PM IST, St Petersburg

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic - 9:30 PM IST, Glasgow

Saturday, 19 June

Group D: England vs Scotland - 12:30 AM IST, London

Group F: Hungary vs France - 6:30 AM IST, Budapest

Group F: Portugal vs Germany - 9:30 AM IST, Munich

Sunday, 20 June

Group E: Spain vs Poland - 12:30 AM IST, Seville

Group A: Italy vs Wales - 9:30 AM IST, Rome

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey - 9:30 AM IST, Baku

Monday, 21 June

Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands - 9:30 PM IST, Amsterdam

Group C: Ukraine vs Austria - 9:30 PM IST, Bucharest

Tuesday, 22 June

Group B: Russia vs Denmark - 12:30 AM IST, Copenhagen

Group B: Finland vs Belgium - 12:30 AM IST, St Petersburg

Wednesday, 23 June

Group D: Czech Republic vs England - 12:30 AM IST, London

Group D: Croatia vs Scotland -12:30 AM IST, Glasgow

Group E: Slovakia vs Spain - 9:30 AM IST, Seville

Group E: Sweden vs Poland - 9:30 AM IST, St Petersburg

Thursday, 24 June

Group F: Germany vs Hungary - 12:30 AM IST, Munich

Group F: Portugal v France - 12:30 AM IST, Budapest

Round of 16

Saturday, 26 June

1: 2A vs 2B - 9:30 PM IST, Amsterdam

Sunday, 27 June

2: 1A vs 2C - 12:30 AM IST, London

3: 1C vs 3D/E/F - 9:30 PM IST, Budapest

Monday, 28 June

4: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F - 12:30 AM IST, Seville

5: 2D vs 2E - 9:30 PM IST, Copenhagen

Tuesday, 29 June

6: 1F vs 3A/B/C - 12:30 AM IST, Bucharest

7: 1D vs 2F - 9:30 PM IST, London

Wednesday, 30 June

8: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D - 12:30 AM IST, Glasgow

Euro 2020 Quarter-finals

Friday, 2 July

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 - 9:30 PM IST, St Petersburg

Saturday, 3 July

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 - 12:30 AM IST, Munich

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 - 9:30 PM IST, Baku

Sunday, 4 July

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 - 12:30 AM IST, Rome

Euro 2020 Semi-finals

Wednesday, 7 July

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 - 12:30 AM IST, London

Thursday, 8 July

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 - 12:30 AM IST, London

Euro 2020 Final

Monday, 12 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 - 12:30 AM IST, London

Which TV channels will broadcast Euro 2020 LIVE in India?

The Euro 2020 will telecast LIVE on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and their corresponding HD channels in India.

Where can I catch the live streaming of Euro 2020?

The LIVE streaming of EURO 2020 will be available on SonyLiv app and the website.