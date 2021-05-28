Euro 2020 complete fixtures, venues, match timings ist, tv channels, live streaming details: After already being delayed by a year due to COVID-19, the wait for EURO 2020 is finally over as the tournament is set to kick-off from June 12 with Italy taking on Turkey in the opening encounter. The tournament will conclude on July 12 with the summit clash taking place at England's Wembley Stadium.
In a first, this edition of the Euro Cup will see the tournament being stretched to eleven cities across the continent.
Here are the complete details of Euro 2020
What are the key dates in Euro 2020?
The EURO 2020 starts from June 12 and will conclude exactly a month after on July 12.
EURO Spotlight: 18-year-old Wayne Rooney at EURO 2004 #EURO2020 | #EUROspotlight | @England | @WayneRooney pic.twitter.com/C8Gl9NmI3k
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) May 27, 2021
How does the EURO 2020 groups look?
A total of 24 nations are taking part in EURO 2020, which are splitted into six different groups. The details of each group is mentioned below:
EURO 2020 Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland
EURO 2020 Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia
EURO 2020 Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia
EURO 2020 Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic
EURO 2020 Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia
EURO 2020 Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany
Great saves from EURO 2012! Pick your favourite!
Lloris | Given | Casillas | Neuer | Buffon | Čech | Pletikosa | Pyatov | Andersen#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/LetpfJZxkA
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) May 27, 2021
Which cities will host EURO 2020?
For the first time in the tournament's 60-year-old history, EURO 2020 will take place in 11 different cities across the continent. The details are mentioned below:
EURO 2020 Final and semi-finals, two round of 16 games, three group games will take place in London's Wembley Stadium.
A total of six EURO 2020 group games, one quarter-final will be held in Saint Petersburg, Russia at the Saint Petersburg Stadium.
Zidane, Zagorakis, Xavi, Iniesta or Payet?
5 great midfielders from the last 5 EUROs! Who would be your number 1?
#EUROPZ | @FedExEurope pic.twitter.com/qMFM3d53mo
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) May 27, 2021
Three EURO 2020 group games, one quarter-final will be played in Baku, Azerbaijan at the Baku Olympic Stadium.
Three EURO 2020 group games, one quarter-final will be played in Munich, Germany at the Football Arena Munich.
Three EURO 2020 group games, one quarter-final will be played in Rome, Italy at the Olimpico.
Three EURO 2020 group games, one round of 16 clash will take place in Amsterdam, Netherlands at the Johan Cruijff Arena.
Three EURO 2020 group games, one round of 16 clash will be hosted at Bucharest, Romania at the National Arena Bucharest.
Three EURO 2020 group games, one round of 16 clash will be played in Budapest, Hungary at the Puskás Aréna.
Three EURO 2020 group games, one round of 16 clash will be played in Copenhagen, Denmark at the Parken Stadium
Three EURO 2020 group games, one round of 16 clash will be played in Glasgow, Scotland at Hampden Park
Three EURO 2020 group games, one round of 16 clash will be played in Seville, Spain at Stadium La Cartuja Sevilla.
The #EUROTrophyTour has reached Seville! #EURO2020 https://t.co/VMEr1fyDii pic.twitter.com/XVC1RASpO1
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) May 27, 2021
What is the format of EURO 2020?
The format for EURO 2020 is more or less similar to the previous editions. Top two teams from each groups will advance to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers. After which the knockout phase of the tournament begins.
Euro 2020 complete fixtures and match timing IST
Saturday, 12 June
Group A: Turkey vs Italy - 12:30 AM IST, Rome
Group A: Wales vs Switzerland - 6:30 PM IST, Baku
Group B: Denmark vs Finland - 9:30 PM IST Copenhagen
Sunday, 13 June
Group B: Belgium vs Russia - 12:30 AM IST, St Petersburg
Group D: England vs Croatia - 6:30 PM IST, London
Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia - 9:30 PM IST, Bucharest
Monday, 14 June
Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine - 12:30 AM IST, Amsterdam
Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic - 6:30 PM IST, Glasgow
Group E: Poland vs Slovakia - 9:30 PM IST, St Petersburg
Tuesday, 15 June
Group E: Spain vs Sweden - 12:30 AM IST, Seville
Group F: Hungary vs Portugal - 9:30 IST, Budapest
What's YOUR Goal of the Tournament from EURO 2008?
Michael Ballack
Wesley Sneijder
Lukas Podolski
Nihat Kahveci#EUROGOTT | @GazpromFootball pic.twitter.com/E3kqIvaBMp
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) May 25, 2021
Wednesday, 16 June
Group F: France vs Germany - 12:30 AM IST, Munich
Group B: Finland vs Russia - 6:30 PM IST, St Petersburg
Group A: Turkey vs Wales - 9:30 PM IST, Baku
Thursday, 17 June
Group A: Italy vs Switzerland - 12:30 AM IST, Rome
Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia - 6:30 AM IST, Bucharest
Group B: Denmark vs Belgium - 9:30 PM IST, Copenhagen
Friday, 18 June
Group C: Netherlands vs Austria - 12:30 AM IST, Amsterdam
Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia - 6:30 PM IST, St Petersburg
Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic - 9:30 PM IST, Glasgow
Saturday, 19 June
Group D: England vs Scotland - 12:30 AM IST, London
Group F: Hungary vs France - 6:30 AM IST, Budapest
Group F: Portugal vs Germany - 9:30 AM IST, Munich
Sunday, 20 June
Group E: Spain vs Poland - 12:30 AM IST, Seville
Group A: Italy vs Wales - 9:30 AM IST, Rome
Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey - 9:30 AM IST, Baku
Monday, 21 June
Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands - 9:30 PM IST, Amsterdam
Group C: Ukraine vs Austria - 9:30 PM IST, Bucharest
Tuesday, 22 June
Group B: Russia vs Denmark - 12:30 AM IST, Copenhagen
Group B: Finland vs Belgium - 12:30 AM IST, St Petersburg
Wednesday, 23 June
Group D: Czech Republic vs England - 12:30 AM IST, London
Group D: Croatia vs Scotland -12:30 AM IST, Glasgow
Group E: Slovakia vs Spain - 9:30 AM IST, Seville
Group E: Sweden vs Poland - 9:30 AM IST, St Petersburg
Thursday, 24 June
Group F: Germany vs Hungary - 12:30 AM IST, Munich
Group F: Portugal v France - 12:30 AM IST, Budapest
EURO Spotlight: Luís Figo dominated at EURO 2004
#EURO2020 | #EUROspotlight | @selecaoportugal | @LuisFigo pic.twitter.com/QXUJwL3isP
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) May 25, 2021
Round of 16
Saturday, 26 June
1: 2A vs 2B - 9:30 PM IST, Amsterdam
Sunday, 27 June
2: 1A vs 2C - 12:30 AM IST, London
3: 1C vs 3D/E/F - 9:30 PM IST, Budapest
Monday, 28 June
4: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F - 12:30 AM IST, Seville
5: 2D vs 2E - 9:30 PM IST, Copenhagen
Tuesday, 29 June
6: 1F vs 3A/B/C - 12:30 AM IST, Bucharest
7: 1D vs 2F - 9:30 PM IST, London
Wednesday, 30 June
8: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D - 12:30 AM IST, Glasgow
Euro 2020 Quarter-finals
Friday, 2 July
QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 - 9:30 PM IST, St Petersburg
Saturday, 3 July
QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 - 12:30 AM IST, Munich
QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 - 9:30 PM IST, Baku
Sunday, 4 July
QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 - 12:30 AM IST, Rome
Euro 2020 Semi-finals
Wednesday, 7 July
SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 - 12:30 AM IST, London
Thursday, 8 July
SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 - 12:30 AM IST, London
Euro 2020 Final
Monday, 12 July
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 - 12:30 AM IST, London
Which TV channels will broadcast Euro 2020 LIVE in India?
The Euro 2020 will telecast LIVE on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and their corresponding HD channels in India.
Where can I catch the live streaming of Euro 2020?
The LIVE streaming of EURO 2020 will be available on SonyLiv app and the website.