हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Euro 2020

Euro 2020: Dutch ride on Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries strikes to beat Austria, make knockouts

Denzel Dumfries had netted the dramatic late winner as the Dutch edged Ukraine 3-2 on Sunday but there was less of a frenetic feel this time as they coasted through the match.

Euro 2020: Dutch ride on Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries strikes to beat Austria, make knockouts
Denzel Dumfries of Netherlands (left) celebrates after scoring against Austria in their UEFA Euro 2020 game in Amsterdam. (Source: Twitter)

An early Memphis Depay penalty and a Denzel Dumfries goal gave the Netherlands a convincing 2-0 victory over Austria on Thursday (June 17) and a place in the Euro 2020 last 16 as Group C winners. The Dutch cannot be overtaken at the head of the standings after a second win while Austria’s hopes rest on the result of their last match against Ukraine.

The 11th-minute spot-kick provided an early platform for the home side and flying full back Dumfries proved a popular scorer at the Johan Cruyff Arena as he doubled the tally in the 67th minute with his second goal in as many matches. Dumfries had netted the dramatic late winner as the Dutch edged Ukraine 3-2 on Sunday but there was less of a frenetic feel this time as they coasted through the match.

They were awarded the penalty after Dumfries was caught on the foot by Austrian captain David Alba on the corner of the penalty area. But it was only given after referee Orel Grinfeeld consulted the pitchside VAR monitor, with Depay dispatching spot-kick powerfully underneath the diving Daniel Bachman. Depay had two more first-half chances to add to his tally, hitting the side netting with snap effort after another Alaba mistake and conjuring up a horror miss five minutes before the break.

Attack partner Wout Weghorst played a square ball in for the unmarked Depay at the back post, but he rushed the effort and skied his side-footed effort wide. The second goal came after Donyell Malen beat the offside trap and unselfishly played in the charging Dumfries, whose finish was enthusiastically celebrated by his team mates and the 16,000-strong crowd.

The visitors` first effort on goal came as late as the 84th minute but substitute Karim Onisiwo headed straight at home goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg. Without the suspended Marko Arnautovic, Austria lacked a cutting edge in attack that they will need against Ukraine in Bucharest on Monday.

The Dutch host North Macedonia at the same time and know already they will go to Bucharest on June 27 to face one of the third-placed finishers in the round of 16.

(with Reuters inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Euro 2020Denzel DumfriesMemphis Depay
Next
Story

UEFA Euro 2020: Kevin de Bruyne inspires Belgium comeback win amid Christian Eriksen tributes

Must Watch

PT6M52S

DNA: Twitter becomes new 'toolkit' of fake news?