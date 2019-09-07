close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Euro 2020

Euro 2020 qualifier: Slovenia end Poland's perfect record

Poland had not even conceded a goal in the section heading into the game but their defensive wall was finally breached in the 35th minute, just as they seemed to be taking control. 

Euro 2020 qualifier: Slovenia end Poland&#039;s perfect record
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Slovenia ended Poland`s 100 percent record in the Euro 2020 qualifiers when goals from Aljaz Struna and Andraz Sporar gave them a shock 2-0 win over the Group G leaders on Friday.

Poland had not even conceded a goal in the section heading into the game but their defensive wall was finally breached in the 35th minute, just as they seemed to be taking control. Sporar flicked on Josip Ilicic`s corner and Struna stuck out a leg at the far post to divert the ball past Lukasz Fabianski.

The Poland keeper did well shortly afterwards to turn away Benjamin Verbic`s back-flick as Slovenia, who had won only one of their previous 12 competitive games, continued to press.Striker Robert Lewandowski made a record 107th appearance for Poland, although this was later equalled by Jakub Blaszczykowski when he came on in the 70th minute.

Slovenia had doubled their lead five minutes before that with a breakaway goal after with a throw-in in their own half. The hosts moved the ball quickly upfield and Sporar ran onto Ilicic`s pass, outpaced the Polish defence and beat Fabianski from a tight angle.

Poland are top with 12 points from five games, three ahead of Austria who thumped Latvia 6-0, while Slovenia are a further point behind in third. The top two teams qualify for Euro 2020.

Tags:
Euro 2020SloveniaPolandAljaz StrunaAndraz SporarBenjamin Verbic
Next
Story

England still have everything to prove, says manager Gareth Southgate

Must Watch

PT4M14S

5W1H: ISRO chief K Sivan breaks down as PM Narendra Modi consoles him