Euro Cup

Euro 2020: Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon concedes BIZARRE own goal against Croatia - WATCH

It was a bizarre and very clumsy attitude from the Spanish goalkeeper Simon as he failed to receive a long backpass from captain Sergio Busquets and turned it in inside his goal. Croatia took an early lead courtesy of the blunder.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon made one of the worst howlers to give the 2018 World Cup Runners-up, Croatia the lead through an unnecessary own goal in the first of the Euro 2020 game.

The goalkeeper was waiting for a routine backpass from his defence in the opening 20 minutes of Monday’s round of 16 match. He opened his body up to receive it but completely failed to control the ball.

Simon then had to watch as the ball slipped past him and into the back of his own net.

Notably, the Athletic Bilbao man has been selected ahead of top keepers David de Gea and Brighton’s Robert Sanchez so far by Spain coach Luis Enrique.

Interestingly, it was the ninth own-goal of Euro 2020 — a European Championship record.

However, Spain midfielder Pablo Sarabia found the back of the net to make it all square all over again before half-time.

