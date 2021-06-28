Euro 2020: Twitterverse sheds tears for Cristiano Ronaldo after last 16 exit

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream of going past Ali Daei’s record of most international goals will have to wait as his team crashed out of the UEFA Euro 2020 with a 1-0 loss at the hands of Belgium in the last 16 stage. Ronaldo, who scored five goals before entering the knockout, failed to find the back of the net on Sunday (June 27) night in Seville. Defencing Euro champions Portugal had numerous chances to score but fail to convert any of them against Belgium.

A thunderous strike from Thorgan Hazard was enough for Belgium to make the first move against the Portuguese side as the defending champions never recovered from thereon. While Ronaldo tried everything, he wasn’t at his best – leading to his side’s heart-breaking exit.

In the Euro 2020 group stage alone, Portugal conceded more goals than in their victorious Euro 2016 campaign. But to be fair to coach Fernando Santos, his side was given a far harder draw this time around, meeting the last two world champions in France and Germany in Group F in addition to gritty Hungary.

They could only finish third and had to face Belgium, who 2018 World Cup semi-finalists and ranked No. 1 in the world. Their unforgiving path contrasted with 2016, when they met Iceland, Austria and Hungary in their group and then faced Poland, Croatia and Wales in the knockout stage before riding their luck in the final to beat hosts France 1-0 in extra-time.

Though Ronaldo tested Thibaut Courtois with a dipping free-kick in the first half, the 36-year-old could neither break the international goals record nor add to his goal-tally (5) in the tournament.

While Ronaldo remains a legend in Euro championship history (only player in the history of the UEFA Euro to feature in as many as five European championships), social media symphathised with the 36-year-old, and his side, after possibly his last appearance in the tournament. Here are some of the reactions after Portgual and Ronaldo’s exit:

Those who are slandering Ronaldo don't know football, man did everything he could, he gave everything for his team and he almost scored. He was just unlucky. Anyways that's what you get for being the GOAT #Ronaldo #GOAT #CR7 pic.twitter.com/FROSwp9Voj — Cronaldoempire7 (@cronaldoempire7) June 27, 2021

Portugal's campaign started with a memorable 3-1 win over Hungary, however, they were tested to a great extent by the giant killers. In their next outing, Portugal showed their inconsistency as Germany thrashed them 4-2. While Portugal signed off from the group stages with a competitive and intense 2-2 draw against France, Belgium exposed Portgual’s defensive approach and showed them that their side boasts of some of the most creative and wise technicians in the world.