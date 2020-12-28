हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Everton

Everton's clash against Manchester City in Premier League postponed due to COVID-19 cases

"This rise has created uncertainty and the Premier League Board received medical advice that the match should be postponed," said Premier League.

Everton&#039;s clash against Manchester City in Premier League postponed due to COVID-19 cases
File Photo: Twitter/@ManCity

LONDON: The Premier League clash between Everton and Manchester City on Monday (December 28, 2020) has been postponed after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

"Manchester City lodged a request with the Premier League today to rearrange the match following an increase in positive COVID-19 test results received by the club this morning, on top of the cases reported on Christmas Day," said the league in an official statement.

"This rise has created uncertainty and the Premier League Board received medical advice that the match should be postponed," they added.

They wished those with COVID-19 a safe and speedy recovery and said that they rearrange the postponed fixture against Everton in due course.

While the defending champions Manchester City are currently placed eighth, Everton is at the third position on the table.

Recently, the Premier League had confirmed that between December 14 and December 20, over 1,500 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19, of which, there were seven new positive tests.

The news comes when a new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the United Kingdom (UK), that has resulted in several countries closing their borders and suspending their flights, besides other restrictions.

According to Public Health England (PHE), the new strain transmits more easily than the previous variant but there is no evidence that it is more likely to cause severe disease or mortality.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EvertonManchester CityPremier LeagueCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Lionel Messi still undecided over Barcelona future, drops United States hint
  • 1,02,07,871Confirmed
  • 1,47,901Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT29M23S

DNA: Why can't Rahul Gandhi give up the temptation to travel abroad?