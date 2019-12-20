Everton's Duncan Ferguson to remain in charge for Arsenal clash

Everton interim manager Duncan Ferguson will continue to be in charge of the team for Saturday`s home match against Arsenal, the Premier League club have said.

The former Everton striker has guided the side to a 3-1 home win over Chelsea and a 1-1 draw at Manchester United in the league following the sacking of Portuguese Marco Silva earlier this month.

The 47-year-old Scot suffered the first defeat of his temporary stint in Wednesday`s League Cup quarter-final as Everton were beaten by Leicester City on penalties.

While British media have reported that Italian Carlo Ancelotti was set to take over at Goodison Park, Everton confirmed in a statement https://www.evertonfc.com/news/1538684/ferguson-remains-caretaker-manage... on Thursday Ferguson would be at the helm for at least another game.

The 60-year-old Ancelotti has had a stellar coaching career including trophy-laden spells at AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris St Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Everton dropped into the relegation zone before Silva`s dismissal but have climbed to safety in 16th place with 18 points, three points above the drop zone.