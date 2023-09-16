Exclusive: Leon Augustine Reveals Major Reason Behind Bengaluru FC To Punjab FC Move

Kolkata: Punjab FC have written their name in the history books of Indian football after becoming the first team to get promoted into the Indian Super League (ISL) after winning the I-League. Coach Staikos Vergetis has already informed his team the challenges they will face in the upcoming season and he expressed that his team knows they have to prove themselves on the pitch.

"We recognise the difficulties. We will prepare and face them (opponents). We are preparing for the unexpected also but we cannot promise anything, we have to show it out on the field," he said during the ISL Media Day in Kolkata.

The Shers had a spectacular season in the I-League winning 16 out of their 20 league games with just two defeats under their belt last season.

Now eyeing to make a statement in the ISL 2023-24 season, Punjab FC have got some new faces in the team - Leon Augustine, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Prasanth K, Nikhil Prabhu and Mashoor Shereef. Punjab have also retained their core of the team from last season.

One of the major signings done by Punjab FC is of Leon Augustine, the versatile winger who is also an ISL winner with Bengaluru FC. Leon's addition provides Punjab with a dynamic presence on the wing and his sensational speed with agile dribbling is a whole new level of plus for the Shers.

Leaving a team like Bengaluru FC and joining the other one which is playing its first season in the ISL would take a lot of courage from an individual. Leon opened up on his thoughts while joining Punjab FC from the Bengaluru football team.

"Game time is very important for any footballer and it is the exact reason why I joined Punjab FC - to get more game time and showcase my skills," said Augustine when asked about his move from Bengaluru FC to Punjab FC to a Zeenews Journalist in Kolkata.

Speaking about the mood in the camp he revealed,"Everyone is excited for the new season and we all are ready to give it our absolute best."