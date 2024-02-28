Erling Haaland looks determined to make up for lost time. The Norway striker scored five goals to power Manchester City into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup in a 6-2 win against Luton on Tuesday. It was his eighth hat trick in a season-and-a-half with City and the second time he has scored five in a single game for the club. Perhaps more significantly, it was evidence that Haaland is fully back up to speed after recently returning from a foot injury that ruled him out for more than a month between December and January.

"My fitness is getting back to its best finally," he said.

"I feel good. It's an amazing feeling." Haaland had scored only three goals in seven appearances since making his comeback on January 31. By his remarkable standards, that represented a relative drought, but he looked back to his devastating best at Kenilworth Road with a first-half hat trick and two more after the break. Four of those goals came from assists by Kevin De Bruyne, who has also missed large parts of the season through injury.

"It's a pleasure playing with him," Haaland said.

Through to the next round in style! _ pic.twitter.com/5PjhRjcSY4 February 27, 2024

"I think we know what we both want from each other, we look at each other and it clicks well." Mateo Kovacic added a sixth for City, while Jordan Clark struck twice for Luton. Haaland was denied a possible double hat trick when he was replaced by Julian Alvarez in the 77th minute. It was the second time City manager Pep Guardiola substituted the striker after scoring five goals, having taken him off during the 7-0 rout of RB Leipzig in the Champions League last year.

Haaland now has 27 goals in all competitions for the season after scoring 52 in his first year at the club.

His performance and linkup play with De Bruyne will also fuel the belief City can emulate last season's treble of trophies when it won the Premier League title, FA Cup and Champions League.

"We're coming. Exciting times (are) ahead," Haaland said.

The forward completed his hat trick after 40 minutes, having opened the scoring in the third and adding a second in the 18th. Clark pulled one back for Luton in the 45th and made it 3-2 with another seven minutes after halftime.

But Haaland quickly extended City's lead with further goals in the 55th and 58th. Kovacic completed the scoring with a long range effort in the 72nd.