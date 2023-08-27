Lionel Messi's club Inter Miami FC won the Leagues Cup final, a couple of days back, and the victory was followed by long night of celebrations. Messi and his team celebrated with the family as the title win was indeed very special. But a funny incident happened right after the match, something which is now blowing out of proportions on social media websites.

The Leagues Cup final between Nashville and Inter Miami was decided by penalties after the two clubs finished the regular time at 1-1 draw. Messi had scored in this match, in the 23rd minute but Nashville scored the equaliser in the 57th. That goal was scored by Faf Picault. Both teams failed to score from thereon till the end of the match and the winner had to be decided via penalties.



On penalties, Intermiami won by margin of 10-9 and the club started celebrating on the pitch. During the celebrations, Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo got caught in an awkward situation with Messi's teammate Jordi Alba.

What exactly happened between Antonela and Alba? A kiss? Not really...

Right after the match ended, Antonela walked to the middle of the field to greet the players and celebrate the win. The first player who came in her path was Alba and what happened next was very weird. As the two approached each other, Alba appeared to be going to kiss right cheek of Antonela while she seemed like looking to just hug the footballer. At one moment, it seemed Antonela and Alba would end up kissing each other on the mouth. It was then that Antonela pulled herself back and it ended up being a very awkward situation for the two.

Watch the awkward 'almost kiss' video of Antonela and Alba below:

Antonella who was going kissing on the lips Jordi Alba. She confused him with Messi.



pic.twitter.com/W9CmikSVA8 — ZEFOOT (@Zefoot_off) August 26, 2023

So, no, Antonela did not actually kiss Alba but was almost very close to doing so. The fans are drawing many conclusions since the video appeared, some even saying that Antonela confused him with Messi. Others said that it was a brain fade moment for Antonela and Alba both. A mischievous account on X (formerly Twitter) also read that maybe Antonela and Alba are in a relationship but they forgot they were in public.

Maybe they have a relation but she forgot that they were in public _ — The boy wonder (@arpeggiaa) August 26, 2023

Not to forget, Antonela is Messi's childhood love. They met in the streets of Rosario in Argentina. When Messi left his country for Europe to build his professional football career, the two got separated for a while. But when Antonela lost her best friend and felt alone in life, Messi went back to Argentina and brought her to Europe and since then the two have been inseparable.