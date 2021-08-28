हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cristiano Ronaldo

Fans poke Manchester City as Cristiano Ronaldo makes comeback at Old Trafford

Moments after the news Ronaldo reuniting with Manchester United broke out, delighted fans, brands and the Mumbai Police joined the bndwagon and shared memes and jokes on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes comeback at Old Trafford (Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford has created a buzz online as Manchester United fans across the globe are celebrating arguably one of the best signings of the transfer window. The Portuguese, who was also reported to be in the race to join local rivals Manchester City, made a return to his former club after more than a decade. 

During his stint from 2003-2009, Ronaldo went on to create a legacy at Old Trafford, something that club failed to replicate after his departure to Spain and then Italy. 

Moments after the news Ronaldo reuniting with Manchester United broke out, delighted fans, brands and the Mumbai Police joined the bndwagon and shared memes and jokes on social media. Many even took a poke at their 'noisy neighbours' City and in this article we compile some of the best tweets: 

At United, the Portuguese striker netted 118 times and also went to win the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2007-08 season, also the year when he helped the Red Devils claim their last Champions League title.

Cristiano Ronaldo
