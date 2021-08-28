Fans poke Manchester City as Cristiano Ronaldo makes comeback at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford has created a buzz online as Manchester United fans across the globe are celebrating arguably one of the best signings of the transfer window. The Portuguese, who was also reported to be in the race to join local rivals Manchester City, made a return to his former club after more than a decade.

During his stint from 2003-2009, Ronaldo went on to create a legacy at Old Trafford, something that club failed to replicate after his departure to Spain and then Italy.

Moments after the news Ronaldo reuniting with Manchester United broke out, delighted fans, brands and the Mumbai Police joined the bndwagon and shared memes and jokes on social media. Many even took a poke at their 'noisy neighbours' City and in this article we compile some of the best tweets:

Hope you didn't forget to wear your mask when 'ju-vent' out today! It's our 'premiere' duty as a 'City' to stay 'United'. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 27, 2021

Manchester United fans watching Man United sign Cristiano Ronaldo after decade of linking up and rumours of him moving to Manchester City! #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/hhK7EpDuZE — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) August 27, 2021

At United, the Portuguese striker netted 118 times and also went to win the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2007-08 season, also the year when he helped the Red Devils claim their last Champions League title.