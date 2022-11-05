FC Barcelona vs Almeria match Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAR vs ALM LaLiga match in India?

FC Barcelona will take on Almeria in their LaLiga fixture which will also be the farewell match of legendary defender Gerard Pique, who will retire from football after the game against Almeria. Pique delivered a piece of shocking news in the middle of the footballing season as the FC Barcelona star announced that he will retire from football. The senior player announced that he will play his last match for FC Barcelona on Saturday against Almeria, which is a La Liga fixture. While spending most of his football career at Camp Nou, which he proudly calls 'home', Pique's decision to retire will come as a shock to some and an understanding one for others. (LaLiga: Why FC Barcelona star Gerard Pique retired mid-season and Shakira's reaction on it)

Xavi told reporters: "Pique is a player who still has a contract and who could have continued at the club, so his gesture shows spectacular greatness. We had a private conversation at the beginning of the summer. I had to explain my intentions to him and it was one of the most difficult moments I’ve had to do as a coach."

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Almeria LaLiga match below:

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Almeria going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Almeria will be played on Sunday (November 6) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Piqué: "I’ve always said that I would never wear another jersey after Barcelona. And that’s how it will be." pic.twitter.com/xSa2VlXmvu — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) November 3, 2022

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Almeria going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Almeria will be played at the Mestalla Stadium, Spain.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Almeria in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Almeria will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.