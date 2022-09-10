NewsFootball
FC Barcelona vs Cadiz match Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAR vs CAD LaLiga match in India?

FC Barcelona have a chance to go top of the LaLiga standings as they travel away from home to take Cadiz on Saturday (September 10). Boosted with numerous new signings like Robert Lewandowksi, Jules Kounde and more, Barcelona are on a roll with 3 straight wins so far and will look to make it 4 this evening. Xavi and co will also keep the 1-0 loss they faced against Cadiz in the last meeting and will surely look to take the revenge of that loss.

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Cadiz going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Cadiz will be played on Saturday (September 10) from 10:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Cadiz going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Cadiz will be played at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Cadiz in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Cadiz will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

