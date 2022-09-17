FC Barcelona vs Elche match Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAR vs ELC LaLiga match in India?

Fresh after their UEFA Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona are set to continue their LaLiga campaign as they host Elche at the Camp Nou on Saturday (September 17). Robert Lewandowksi and co were disappointing against his former team but this is no time to lose focus as it's a great opportunity for them to take over the LaLiga standing with a win tonight against Elche. Rivals Real Madrid are leading the table with 15 points from 5 games and Barcelona can again put them in a spot if they win this fixture to go top of the table.

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Elche LaLiga match below:

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Elche going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Elche will be played on Saturday (September 17) from 7:45 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Elche going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Elche will be played at the Camp Nou.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Elche in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Elche will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.