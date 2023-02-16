FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League Livestreaming details: When and where to watch BAR vs MUN in India?

England giants Manchester United will take on Spanish side FC Barcelona in a blockbuster clash in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (February 16). The Red Devils are in fine form at the moment coming into this fixture with a 2-0 win over Leeds in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford is in red-hot goal-scoring form and he can surely be the difference-maker in tonight's clash at Camp Nou. Barcelona on the other hand are also in a fine rhythm leading the La Liga table with comfort.

Checkout FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Livestream details below:

When is the FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match going to be played?

The FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match will take place on Thursday (February 16). (READ: Champions League 2023: Kylian Mbappe Can’t Save Lionel Messi’s PSG as They Slump to 1-0 Loss to Bayern Munich)

Man United have lost each of their last four competitive meetings with Barcelona, including two in the Champions League final.#MUFC have just one win in their last ten games vs. Barcelona, losing five.#UELPreview #UEL pic.twitter.com/dWqowBQ6Ky February 16, 2023

What time is the FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2022-23 going to be played?

The FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match will take place at 11:15 AM (IST).

Where is the FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match taking place?

The FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match will take place at Camp Nou.

Where can I watch the FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match?

The FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match will be telecast live on Sony network channels.

How do I live stream FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match?

The live streaming of the FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.