FC BARCELONA VS MANCHESTER UNITED

FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League Livestreaming details: When and where to watch BAR vs MUN in India?

Checkout FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Livestream details below here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 07:30 PM IST

FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League Livestreaming details: When and where to watch BAR vs MUN in India?

England giants Manchester United will take on Spanish side FC Barcelona in a blockbuster clash in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (February 16). The Red Devils are in fine form at the moment coming into this fixture with a 2-0 win over Leeds in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford is in red-hot goal-scoring form and he can surely be the difference-maker in tonight's clash at Camp Nou. Barcelona on the other hand are also in a fine rhythm leading the La Liga table with comfort.

Checkout FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Livestream details below:

When is the FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match going to be played?

The FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match will take place on Thursday (February 16). (READ: Champions League 2023: Kylian Mbappe Can’t Save Lionel Messi’s PSG as They Slump to 1-0 Loss to Bayern Munich)

What time is the FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2022-23 going to be played?

The FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match will take place at 11:15 AM (IST).

Where is the FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match taking place?

The FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match will take place at Camp Nou.

Where can I watch the FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match?

The FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match will be telecast live on Sony network channels.

How do I live stream FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match?

The live streaming of the FC Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.

