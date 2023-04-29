FC Barcelona Vs Real Betis Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch BAR Vs REA Match La Liga In India?

FC Barcelona and Real Betis are set to meet at Camp Nou on late Saturday night in their La Liga fixture. Xavi's side have already got the advantage in the league table after arch-rivals Real Madrid dropped points against Girona in their midweek fixture. Barcelona were beaten by Rayo Vallecano as well but it did not effect their lead as the Los Blancos lost their game as well. Barcelona need to win this fixture in order to put the pressure on Madrid and maintain their lead in the title race.

WATCH: Tottenham Hotspur Snatch Late Draw From Manchester United In Premier League Clash

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Real Betis LaLiga match below

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Betis going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Betis will be played on Sunday (April 30) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Betis going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Betis will be played at Camp Nou.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Betis in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Betis will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

Barcelona board and Xavi are on same position regarding Ousmane Dembélé: he’s one of the untouchable players, as revealed last week. #FCB



€50m release clause is only valid in July but Ousmane is also happy at Barça.



New deal talks will take place soon. pic.twitter.com/RYTYc8ll4M — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 28, 2023

FC Barcelona vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Balde, Kounde, Araujo, Alba; De Jong, Busquets (c), Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi.

Rayo Vallecano predicted XI: Silva; Ruibal, Felipe, Pezzella, Miranda; Rodriguez, Carvalho; Perez, Canales (c), Henrique; Iglesias.