topStoriesenglish2600736
NewsFootball
FC BARCELONA VS REAL BETIS

FC Barcelona Vs Real Betis Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch BAR Vs REA Match La Liga In India?

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Real Betis LaLiga match below

Last Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 03:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

FC Barcelona Vs Real Betis Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch BAR Vs REA Match La Liga In India?

FC Barcelona and Real Betis are set to meet at Camp Nou on late Saturday night in their La Liga fixture. Xavi's side have already got the advantage in the league table after arch-rivals Real Madrid dropped points against Girona in their midweek fixture. Barcelona were beaten by Rayo Vallecano as well but it did not effect their lead as the Los Blancos lost their game as well. Barcelona need to win this fixture in order to put the pressure on Madrid and maintain their lead in the title race.

WATCH: Tottenham Hotspur Snatch Late Draw From Manchester United In Premier League Clash

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Real Betis LaLiga match below

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Betis going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Betis will be played on Sunday (April 30) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Betis going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Betis will be played at Camp Nou.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Betis in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Real Betis will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

FC Barcelona vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Balde, Kounde, Araujo, Alba; De Jong, Busquets (c), Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi.

Rayo Vallecano predicted XI:  Silva; Ruibal, Felipe, Pezzella, Miranda; Rodriguez, Carvalho; Perez, Canales (c), Henrique; Iglesias.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel