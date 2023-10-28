FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico Livestreaming Details: When And Where To Watch In India Online Laptop, TV And Phone

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, two of the biggest names in world football will lock horns tonight at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain. Interestingly, neither rival is on top of the La Liga table at the moment as Los Blancos stand second in the standings whereas Barca is just one point behind them staying at the third. Girona have the lead currently with 9 wins from their 11 games played so far staying on top 28 points under their belt.

In an attempt to defy the "debut" trend, Barcelona will be depending on summer addition João Félix to inspire them while Robert Lewandowski is still out. The Portugal international has faced Los Blancos eight times without recording a single assist or goal, so his record against them isn't very stellar. For Real Madrid, starboy Jude Bellingham will once again look to shine and make an impact at the biggest stage for his side.

"The professionals play well in every game and he knows perfectly well what the Clasico is like. It's a game that everyone watches and one of the most important in the world," said Ancelotti about Bellingham.

"He's fine, he's recovered. Tomorrow he will play," Carlo Ancelotti confirmed in his pre-match press conference. (Premier League 2023: Son Heung-Min Scores Again As Tottenham Hotspur Beat Crystal Palace 2-1 To Extend Lead, WATCH)

"He's made a good recovery since yesterday and they have taken the pressure off him."

Here are all the livestreaming details for El Clasico:

When is the FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match?

The FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be played on Sunday, October 28

At what time does the FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match begin?

The FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match will begin at 16:15 PM Local Time (Barcelona) and 19:45 PM IST

Where is the FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match being played?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will be played at Barcelona's Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Where can you watch the FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match live broadcast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD TV

El Clasico Predicted Lineups

Barcelona XI: Andre Ter Stegen; Joao Cancelo, Ronald Araujo, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde; Gavi, Oriol Romeu, Ilkay Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Joao Felix.

Real Madrid XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Dani Carvajal, Anotonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos; Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.