FC Barcelona Vs Valencia Match Live Streaming Details: When and Where To Watch BAR Vs VAL LaLiga Match In India?

FC Barcelona faced a shocking defeat against Almeria in their last match and wasted their chance to go 10 points clear of rivals Real Madrid. Now they host Valencia at Camp Nou in hope of getting the three points. Valencia are in desperate need of a win at the moment as they are 18th in the La Liga standings with 22 points under their belt.

Riding on a famous 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in the recent ElClasico, Barcelona's defeat against Almeria came as a shock for all pundits and fans. Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski and Pedri are still not available for the clash against Valencia due to injury problems while Gavi is facing suspension. For Valencia Marcos de Sousa, Jose Gaya, Edinson Cavani, Gabriel Paulista, Nico Gonzalez and Jaume Domenech are injured.

"We always try to have 60%, 70% or even 80% of possession!"



Xavi addresses his critics over Barcelona's midweek performance against Real Madrid...



#LaLigaTV pic.twitter.com/caiFrWyFwr — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) March 5, 2023

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Valencia going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Valencia will be played on Sunday (March 5) from 8:45 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Valencia going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Valencia will be played at Camp Nou.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Valencia in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Valencia will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

FC Barcelona vs Valencia Predicted XI

FC Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Marcos Alonso, Alex Balde, Franck Kessie, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati

Valencia: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Dimitri Foulquier, Eray Comert, Mouctar Diakhaby, Toni Lato, Yunus Musah, Hugo Guillamon, Andre Almeida, Samuel Castillejo, Hugo Duro, Samuel Dias Lino