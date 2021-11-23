हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
FIFA best player award

FIFA Best Men's Player: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi headline nominees for the award

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has also been shortlisted for the awards following his incredible form this year. The winners of awards will be revealed at an online ceremony on January 17 2022.

FIFA Best Men&#039;s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi headline nominees for the award
File image (Source: Twitter)

Argentina striker Lionel Messi and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo headlined the nominations for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 revealed the governing body.

The winners of awards will be revealed at an online ceremony on January 17 2022. The candidates have been selected by two expert panels - one for women's football and one for men's football.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has also been shortlisted for the awards following his incredible form this year.

Magdalena Eriksson, Pernille Harder and Ji Soyun are some of the prominent names shortlisted for the awards.

"Public voting is open on FIFA.com and will run until 23:59 CET on 10 December 2021," FIFA said in a statement.

The apex body of football will announce the three finalists in each of the seven categories listed above in early January 2022.

