NewsFootball
AIFF

Good News for Indian football, FIFA lifts AIFF ban

The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF's daily affairs.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 11:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Good News for Indian football, FIFA lifts AIFF ban

International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) on Friday lifted the suspension from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect citing "FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place on October 11-30 2022 can be held in India as planned."

"Under these circumstances, the Bureau of the Council decided on August 25, 2022 to lift the suspension of the AIFF with immediate effect. As a consequence, the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022™ scheduled to take place on October 11-30 2022 can be held in India as planned," FIFA said in a statement.

"Finally, as foreseen in the decision of the Bureau of 14 August 2022, a further communication to the AIFF will follow shortly with respect to the next steps to be taken towards holding elections. Kindly take note that FIFA and the AFC will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in organising the elections in a timely manner," the statement added.

The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF's daily affairs.

FIFA and the AFC will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in organising its elections in a timely manner. As a consequence, the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place on October 11-30, 2022 will be held in India as planned. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war
DNA Video
DNA: CBI's 'strength test' against Lalu Yadav
DNA Video
DNA: Plan to get rid from tension of toll deduction
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of police barricade encroachment
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 24, 2022