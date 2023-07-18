FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Live Streaming, Schedule, Prize Money, Dates, Venues - All You Need To Know

The eagerly awaited FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is set to take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. This ninth edition of the tournament marks the first time it will be co-hosted, and with an expanded format featuring 32 teams, it promises to be a thrilling month of top-flight international football.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Host Countries and Stadiums

The Women's World Cup matches will be held in 10 different stadiums across Australia and New Zealand. In Australia, the host cities include Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth. New Zealand, on the other hand, will host matches in Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin, and Hamilton. The final match will be played at the iconic Stadium Australia in Sydney.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Qualified Teams

A total of 32 teams from different regions have qualified for the tournament. The United States of America, who have won the Women's World Cup four times, will be competing to secure a historic "three-peat." Reigning champions, the USA, are favorites, but they face tough competition from the likes of England, Australia, Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Group Stage Matches

The tournament's group stage will kick off on July 20 with New Zealand facing Norway at Eden Park in Auckland, and Australia taking on the Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney. Over the course of two weeks, a daily feast of football awaits with three or four fixtures each day.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: The groups are as follows

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B: Australia, Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Group D: England, Haiti, Denmark, China

Group E: Netherlands, Portugal, United States, Vietnam

Group F: Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama

Group G: Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Sweden

Group H: Colombia, Germany, South Korea, Morocco

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Knockout Stage Matches

After the group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the round of 16, where single-elimination matches will be held from August 5 to August 8. The quarterfinals featuring the top eight teams from the round of 16 will take place on August 11 and 12. The semifinals are scheduled for August 15 and 16, with the winners advancing to the final on August 20.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Where to Watch in India

Indian football fans can catch all the thrilling action of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on FanCode's mobile app (available on Android, iOS, and TV) as well as on TV apps for Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, and Airtel XStream. The opening match will be held on July 20 at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, and the final match will be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Prize Money

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced a significant increase in prize money for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with the pool now totaling $110 million. This represents a substantial increase from the $30 million awarded in the previous edition. While it is a step forward, it still remains lower than the prize money for the men's 2022 World Cup, which was $440 million.