FIFA World Cup 2022: All you need to know about Groups, Schedule and more

The Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to commence from Novemeber later this year. A total of 32 nations will fight for the most priced trophy in the football World Cup starting on November 21, 2022. 31 spots were already booked before Costa Rica became the last nation to qualify for Qatar after their 1-0 win over New Zealand in the World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday (June 14). With all the 32 spots booked in the showpiece event, Zee News English looks at all the teams which have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Notably, this World Cup can be the last for some big names in football like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Luis Suarez, Edison Cavani, Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and more, with the age factor coming into play.

A total of 32 teams will take part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will be divided into 8 groups. Argentina, Brazil, England, France, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Germany, The Netherlands, Uruguay, Croatia, Denmark, Mexico, the United States of America, Senegal, Wales, Poland, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Switzerland, Ghana, Korea Republic, Cameroon, Serbia, Canada, Costa Rica, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ecuador along with hosts Qatar, all are set to participate in the tournament.

Checkout the groups of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 below:

The stage is set. We now know the final 32 teams that are heading to #Qatar2022.



Group A - Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B - England, IR Iran, USA, Wales

Group C - Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D - France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia

Group E - Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F - Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G - Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H - Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea Republic

How many games will be played in the FIFA World Cup 2022?

A total of 64 games will be played the FIFA World Cup 2022 before a new World Champion is crowned. From each of the eight groups, top two teams will earn a spot in the Round of 16 (elimination round).

When is the first and final game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 going to be played?

The first game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar will played on November 21 and the final of the tournament will be played on December 18.

What's new in this edition of the FIFA World Cup?

For the first time in the history of the men's FIFA World Cup, a team of female referees have been signed up for the most decorated competition in the world of football.

Spotlight will be on two greats of the game, Cristiano and Messi, who are most likely to play their last World Cup after being recognised as one of the all-time best football players. Portugal will lock horns with Ghana, Uruguay and Korea Republic whereas Messi's Argentina will face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. Messi will be seen competing against Robert Lewandowski's Poland, which will be one of the many interesting clashes of the group stage at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.