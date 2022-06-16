NewsFootball
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: All you need to know about Groups, Schedule and more

A look at the complete schedule, groups and teams qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 here.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 04:56 PM IST
  • A total of 32 nations will compete in the FIFA World Cup 2022
  • A team of female referees have been signed for the FIFA World Cup 2022

Trending Photos

FIFA World Cup 2022: All you need to know about Groups, Schedule and more

The Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to commence from Novemeber later this year. A total of 32 nations will fight for the most priced trophy in the football World Cup starting on November 21, 2022. 31 spots were already booked before Costa Rica became the last nation to qualify for Qatar after their 1-0 win over New Zealand in the World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday (June 14). With all the 32 spots booked in the showpiece event, Zee News English looks at all the teams which have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Notably, this World Cup can be the last for some big names in football like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Luis Suarez, Edison Cavani, Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and more, with the age factor coming into play.

A total of 32 teams will take part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will be divided into 8 groups. Argentina, Brazil, England, France, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Germany, The Netherlands, Uruguay, Croatia, Denmark, Mexico, the United States of America, Senegal, Wales, Poland, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Switzerland, Ghana, Korea Republic, Cameroon, Serbia, Canada, Costa Rica, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ecuador along with hosts Qatar, all are set to participate in the tournament.

Checkout the groups of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 below:

Group A - Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B - England, IR Iran, USA, Wales

Group C - Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D - France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia

Group E - Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F - Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G - Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H - Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea Republic

How many games will be played in the FIFA World Cup 2022?

A total of 64 games will be played the FIFA World Cup 2022 before a new World Champion is crowned. From each of the eight groups, top two teams will earn a spot in the Round of 16 (elimination round). 

When is the first and final game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 going to be played?

The first game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar will played on November 21 and the final of the tournament will be played on December 18.

What's new in this edition of the FIFA World Cup?

For the first time in the history of the men's FIFA World Cup, a team of female referees have been signed up for the most decorated competition in the world of football.

Spotlight will be on two greats of the game, Cristiano and Messi, who are most likely to play their last World Cup after being recognised as one of the all-time best football players. Portugal will lock horns with Ghana, Uruguay and Korea Republic whereas Messi's Argentina will face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. Messi will be seen competing against Robert Lewandowski's Poland, which will be one of the many interesting clashes of the group stage at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup 2022QatargroupsscheduleCristiano RonaldoLionel MessiFrancePortugalArgentinaBrazil

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA Video
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA Video
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?
DNA Video
DNA: Rwanda -- Dumping ground for UK illegal immigrants
DNA Video
DNA: Why is inflation increasing in the world?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What changed after 2 years of Galwan clashes?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Muhammad Row -- How do other countries deal with rioters?