FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, Uruguay bring 4,000 pounds of meat to Qatar to retain 'taste of home'

FIFA World Cup 2022 is here and the teams are playing warm-up matches and giving last touches to their plans and tactics ahead of the start of the tournament. The competiton starts with the first match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador. In an interesting development, Argentina, Uruguay teams have landed in Qatar with 4,000 pounds of meat. Yes, you read that correctly. These two football powerhouses from South America have brought this much meat to ensure that they do not miss the taste of home good. The football associations havde made many arrangements to fly the food down to Qatar.

Uruguay's National Institute of Meat (INAC) signed a deal with Uruguay FA (AUF) to supply the meat.

"The national team is being accompanied by the best nourishment. The AUF is a historic ambassador of our country and will take with it another ambassador, which is Uruguayan meat, the best meat in the world," AUF president Ignacio Alonso was quoted as saying on ESPN.in.

Asado is one of the popular meals made out of meat in both the countries. Argenti's 72-team delegation at the World Cup enjoyed the Asado after their 5-0 win over UAE in a warm-up clash. Uruguay too enjoyed their first Asado in a Abu Dhabi stadium that they are staying in.

"My favourite food is the asado, but it's more than that," he said. "It creates an atmosphere of union and collective chemistry. It's part of our culture, of the Argentine idiosyncrasy. It's during that time that we get to talk, to laugh, relax and connect...It's not necessarily about the meat, although we love it. It's to be part of a group and the connection that it generates," said Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni.

Both these teams take pride in their food and football and believe that both complement each other. To play good football, Argentina and Uruguay are ensuring they are eating well too.