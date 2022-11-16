WATCH: First BIG controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup as TV coverage STOPPED by security staff, organisers later apologise

FIFA World Cup 2022 is upon us and a new controversy has already hit the tournament in Qatar. Recently a Danish TV news channel crew was told to stop broadcast midway through their coverage by the support staff. The TV crew apparently was shooting in front of a tourist place in Doha and were not carrying the permission to do the same. The TV 2's report was doing a Piece to Camera, when some secutity officials from the World Cup staff came and interuppted him, eventually stopping the broadcast. Later, the FIFA World Cup organising committee apologised to the TV crew.

"Mister, you invited the whole world here. Why can't we film? It is a public place," the reporter can be heard screaming at the security staff. One of the security staff also allegedly warned the crew to damage the camera, the reporter then informs the viewers on air about it.

Watch the whole clip here:

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the local organisers of the tournament, have now issues an apology to the TV media crew, while stating that they had the filming rights. "We now got an apology from Qatar International Media Office and from Qatar Supreme Commitee. This is what happened when we were broadcasting live for @tv2nyhederne from a roundabout today in Doha. But will it happen to other media as well?," tweeted the same reporter.

"Tournament organisers are aware of an incident where a Danish broadcast crew were mistakenly interrupted during a live broadcast in one of Qatar’s tourist destinations," the statement read. Upon inspection of the crew’s valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity. Tournament organisers have since spoken to the journalist and issued an advisory to all entities to respect the filming permits in place for the tournament."