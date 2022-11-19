'I will beat him': Neymar challenges Lionel Messi ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Brazil's Neymar and Argentina's Lionel Messi remain best of friends. They have spent a lot of time on the pitch together playing for the same side and still play together at PSG. There is a special bond that the two share with each other. However, come the World Cup and the friends will turn into foes. Neymar has already declared that he may be a very good friend of Messi but he will look to beat him at the FIFA World Cup 2022 that kickstarrs on November 20 (Sunday) with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the first match. Neymar said that Brazil and Argentina should meet at some stage during the knockouts of the tournament.

WATCH: Lionel Messi arrives in Qatar with Argentina squad ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

"Sometimes we talked about the possibility of meeting in the semi-finals or in the final. I tell Messi that I'm going to be champion and I'll beat him," Neymar told The Telegraph.

"During my career I have achieved things I never imagined. If my career ended today, I would be the happiest man in the world," he said. "The World Cup is my biggest dream. I'm going to have another chance and I hope to get it, said Neymar.

Neymar & Messi were allowed to leave earlier today, next stop_ _ pic.twitter.com/L0V7JjiFwd— ___________ __ (@Neymoleque) November 13, 2022

Brazil is among the favourites for the World Cup alongwith Argentina, who has a very good side. Brazil are five-time champions. They last won the World Cup in 2002 and will be looking to end the two-decade drought. They have won tournaments in years: 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002. Neymar remains one of their key players in the tournament.

In the group fixtures, they meet Serbia on November 24, Switzerland on November 28 and Cameroon on December 2.

Argentina last won a World Cup way back in 1986. They have won two titles so far, the first one being the 1978 one. This is their 18th World Cup appearance. Messi, of course, will be their key player but Argentina has a very solid side this year.

Argentina's FIFA World Cup group fixtures go like this: Saudi Arabia (November 22), Mexico (November 26), Poland (November 30)