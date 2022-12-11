topStoriesenglish
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 SEMI-FINALS

FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-finals: Argentina vs Croatia, France vs Morocco - Match date and time, LIVE streaming, schedule and all you need to know

Here's everything you need to know about the two semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022, from schedule to live streaming details 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 06:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has nearly come to a finish in Qatar, with just four matches left in the tournament but plenty of exciting action is guaranteed in these games. Qatar World Cup has lived up to all the hype with so many upsets and teams like Morocco emerging out of the blue to upset champion teams. The quarterfinals stage saw thrilling games. Croatia ousted five-time champions Brazil 4-2 in penalties as Neymar's World Cup dreams came crashing in the end. That match was followed by another heartstopping game between Argentina and Netherlands which also went into Extra Time and then into penalties. Lionel Messi's Argentina clinched that match 4-3 in the penalties, the game also witnessing an angry Messi, who vented out his angst on Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal. 

Also READ | FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo left in tears after Morocco stun Portugal - WATCH

Morocco carried on their good run in the tournament as they beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal 1-0 in the third quarterfinal to pull off another big upset in the tournament. Two more wins and Morocco will be FIFA World Cup champions. France then beat England 2-1 to enter the semis. 

Who are the four semi-finalists of FIFA World Cup 2022

The four semi-finalists of Qatar World Cup are Argentina, Croatia, Morocco and France. 

Which team will play whom in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals?

Argentina will play Croatia while Morocco will play France. 

What is Argentina vs Croatia Semi-final Match date and time?

As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the Argentina vs Croatia semi-final will be played on December 14 (Wednesday) at 12.30 am IST. 

What is France vs Morocco Semi-final Match date and time?

As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the France vs Morocco semi-final will be played on December 15 (Wednesday) at 12.30 am IST.

Where will Argentina vs Croatia and France vs Morocco semi-finals be played?

The Argentina vs Croatia semi-final will be played at Lusail Stadium and the France vs Morocco semi-final will be played at Al Bayt Stadium. 

Where can I watch the Argentina vs Croatia and France vs Morocco semi-finals LIVE on TV?

The Argentina vs Croatia and France vs Morocco semi-finals can be watched on Sports 18 channel on TV. 

Where can I watch the LIVE Streaming of Argentina vs Croatia and France vs Morocco semi-finals online?

The Argentina vs Croatia and France vs Morocco semi-finals can be live streamed on Jio Cinema App

