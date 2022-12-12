FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-finals Live Streaming: Argentina vs Croatia, France vs Morocco - all you need to know

With only four games remaining in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, these games are sure to be filled with spectacular action. The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has lived up to the anticipation thanks to numerous upsets and sides like Morocco appearing out of nowhere to defeat defending champions. Thrilling games were played in the quarterfinal round. In the end, Neymar's World Cup hopes were dashed as Croatia defeated five-time champions Brazil 4-2 on penalties.

The game between Argentina and the Netherlands, which also went into extra time and then into penalties, was played after that one. Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, won that game 4-3 on penalties. During the game, Messi became enraged and confronted Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal.

Morocco continued their winning streak in the competition by defeating Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal 1-0 in the third quarterfinal to pull off yet another significant upset. Morocco will be crowned FIFA World Cup champion with two more victories. France advanced to the semifinals by defeating England 2-1.

Who are the four semi-finalists of FIFA World Cup 2022?

The four semi-finalists of Qatar World Cup are Argentina, Croatia, Morocco and France.

Which team will play whom in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals?

Argentina will play Croatia while Morocco will play France.

What is Argentina vs Croatia Semi-final Match date and time?

As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the Argentina vs Croatia semi-final will be played on December 14 (Wednesday) at 12.30 am IST.

What is France vs Morocco Semi-final Match date and time?

As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the France vs Morocco semi-final will be played on December 15 (Wednesday) at 12.30 am IST.

Where will Argentina vs Croatia and France vs Morocco semi-finals be played?

The Argentina vs Croatia semi-final will be played at Lusail Stadium and the France vs Morocco semi-final will be played at Al Bayt Stadium.

Where can I watch the Argentina vs Croatia and France vs Morocco semi-finals LIVE on TV?

The Argentina vs Croatia and France vs Morocco semi-finals can be watched on Sports 18 channel on TV.

Where can I watch the LIVE Streaming of Argentina vs Croatia and France vs Morocco semi-finals online?

The Argentina vs Croatia and France vs Morocco semi-finals can be live streamed on Jio Cinema App.