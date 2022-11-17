topStoriesenglish
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Yuvraj Singh picks Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal as his favourite team, here's why

Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022, Yuvraj Singh picks his favourite side in the football World Cup, check here

Nov 17, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Yuvraj Singh picks Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal as his favourite team

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is a big football fan and he cannot wait for the FIFA World Cup 2022 to start. The tournament starts on November 20 with Qatar taking on Ecuador. Yuvraj has also revealed his favourite team of the tournament. He will be seen backing Portugal. He says that he is picking Portugal as his favourite team in the World Cup because of Cristiano Ronaldo, who also plays for his favourite club Manchester United. "Portugal is my favourite team at this World Cup and Cristiano Ronaldo is my favourite football player. The first FIFA World Cup I watched was when Brazil won the World Cup in 2002," Yuvraj Singh told Viacom18 Sports.

WATCH: Lionel Messi score 91st goal for Argentina in 5-0 win over UAE in FIFA World Cup 2022 warm up

The former India all-rounder recalled Zinedine Zidane’s headbutt in the 2006 World Cup Final against Italy as a moment he could never forget.

The 32-team World Cup is being held in Qatar. This is the first time that a country in Middle East is hosting the tournament. It many not be the last time the tournament is held there as likes of UAE, Saudi Arabia will be interested too to hold the event in their country. 

The favourites for the World Cup are Brazil, Argentina and defending champions France. Kylian Mbappe will once again be an important player for France. He plaued a crucial role in France winning the Cup in 2018 in Russia. 

All eye will be on Lionel Messi as well. He is playing his last World Cup. Despite winning trophies all around the world, Messi has not won any World Cup so far. Hence, he will be under huge pressure when Argentina begin their campaign in Qatar. The other interesting thing is to see how Ronaldo does for Protugal after all the recent controversies surrounding him. This World Cup has lots of on and off the field action. 

