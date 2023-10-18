FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Pakistan Football Federation Slammed By Fans Following Poor Hosting Of Cambodia Football Team

Pakistan Football Federation is facing a wave of criticism following its lack of handling of international football. A video went viral after international football players received a less-than-average welcome in the country for the Asian Qualifiers taking place in Pakistan for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Cambodian football team arrived at the airport for their qualifier game but a video of the players carrying and loading their own luggage into the truck highlighted some major concerns from the fans online. (WATCH: Lionel Messi Scores Twice In FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Against Peru, Neymar Injured In Brazil Loss To Uruguay)

Checkout the video here:

Even more is being critised about the country's arrangement and hospitality as the Cambodian team was asked to put their luggage in a very small truck from the airport.

Coming to the game, Pakistan registered their first-ever World Cup qualifying victory beating Cambodia 1-0 in Islamabad advancing to the second round. A goal from Harun Hamid secured the victory for the Pakistan football team. This was their first home game since 2015 at the Jinnah Sports Stadium.

In other football news, Brazillian football legend Ronaldinho on Tuesday met the National Secretary of All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) in Kolkata and enjoyed a game of football as a spectator. Ronaldinho also witnessed the "Match for Unity" between Diamond Harbour Football Club and Sreebhumi Sporting Club.

"The excitement in the air was palpable as Shri @abhishekaitc and legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho arrived at the Diamond Harbour Football Club's "Match for Unity" against Sreebhumi Sporting Club today. Few glimpses," tweeted the official account of the party.

"A MAGNIFICENT DAY! Bengal was united, yet again, for an enthralling football game at Bata Stadium in the presence of iconic football player Ronaldinho. Few special moments," added the account via a tweet.

Ronaldinho inaugurated the Sreebhumi Durga Puja Pandal on Monday during a two-day visit to West Bengal.

The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner received a warm welcome from fans at the Puja pandal in the city. The legendary footballer also played football with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Sujit Bose. The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner offered prayers at the Sreebhumi Durga Puja Pandal after inaugurating it. He also inaugurated the 'Ronaldinho's R10 Academy' in West Bengal's capital city where children thronged to get a glimpse of the football legend.