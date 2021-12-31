FIFA World Cup every 2 years? Here's what UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has to say

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has slammed the suggestion that the World Cup should be held every two years saying "it is a bad idea" and one that would "cannibalise women's football."

Speaking at the Expo 2021 Dubai fair on Wednesday (December 29), Ceferin reiterated his opposition to Fifa's plans to stage a biennial World Cup, saying the women's tournament and Olympics would be affected if they were held in the same year as footballs biggest global event.

Lewandowski and Mbappe have both raised concerns over FIFA's proposal to hold a World Cup every two years pic.twitter.com/DupnwVL5xT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 29, 2021

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is in favour of the move believing it would generate an additional $4.4 billion in revenue. READ- FIFA World Cup to be held every 2 years? FIFA President SLAMS those who don't back his plans.

Ceferin stated that the majority of football fans would oppose the plan because you need four years to look forward to the event. With less than one year until the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar this appears to be a suggestion that has divided football and shows no signs of going away.

Live TV