FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup every 2 years? Here's what UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has to say

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin disagrees with the FIFA President's idea of the World Cup to be held every 2 years.

FIFA World Cup every 2 years? Here&#039;s what UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has to say
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.(Source: Twitter)

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has slammed the suggestion that the World Cup should be held every two years saying "it is a bad idea" and one that would "cannibalise women's football."

Speaking at the Expo 2021 Dubai fair on Wednesday (December 29), Ceferin reiterated his opposition to Fifa's plans to stage a biennial World Cup, saying the women's tournament and Olympics would be affected if they were held in the same year as footballs biggest global event.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is in favour of the move believing it would generate an additional $4.4 billion in revenue. READ- FIFA World Cup to be held every 2 years? FIFA President SLAMS those who don't back his plans.

Ceferin stated that the majority of football fans would oppose the plan because you need four years to look forward to the event. With less than one year until the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar this appears to be a suggestion that has divided football and shows no signs of going away.

