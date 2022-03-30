FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw live streaming: When & where to watch the event in India

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to commence on November 21 with 28 out of the 32 nations already confirmed. The highly anticipated Final Draw for the World Cup will take place at the Doha Exhibiton and Convention Center in Qatar, on Friday (April 1).

Eight groups of four teams will be placed in their respective pots according to their FIFA World Rankings. The hosts Qatar will be place in position A1 from Pot 1, where they will be joined by the top seven ranked qualified teams from the FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

In Tuesday's playoffs of Europe and Africa, the world saw seven nations qualify for the finals: Portugal, Poland, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana.

The countries occupying positions from 8 to 15 in the ranking of the qualified teams will be allocated in Pot 2, while the 16th-23rd best-ranked qualifiers will be placed in Pot 3. Finally, Pot 4 will include the qualified teams in positions 24 to 28, plus three placeholders representing the two winners of the intercontinental play-offs and the remaining UEFA play-off winner.

Here are all the details of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw:

Where will the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar.

When will the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw will take place on Friday, April 1.

What time will the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw start?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw will start at 21:30 PM IST.

Where can I live streaming the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw?

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw will be available on Voot website and app.

Which TV channel will broadcast the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw will be broadcast live on History TV18 HD.