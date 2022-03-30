हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw live streaming: When & where to watch the event in India

Checkout the live streaming details of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw live streaming: When &amp; where to watch the event in India
Source: Twitter

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to commence on November 21 with 28 out of the 32 nations already confirmed. The highly anticipated Final Draw for the World Cup will take place at the Doha Exhibiton and Convention Center in Qatar, on Friday (April 1).

Eight groups of four teams will be placed in their respective pots according to their FIFA World Rankings. The hosts Qatar will be place in position A1 from Pot 1, where they will be joined by the top seven ranked qualified teams from the FIFA Men’s World Ranking.

In Tuesday's playoffs of Europe and Africa, the world saw seven nations qualify for the finals: Portugal, Poland, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana.

The countries occupying positions from 8 to 15 in the ranking of the qualified teams will be allocated in Pot 2, while the 16th-23rd best-ranked qualifiers will be placed in Pot 3. Finally, Pot 4 will include the qualified teams in positions 24 to 28, plus three placeholders representing the two winners of the intercontinental play-offs and the remaining UEFA play-off winner.

Here are all the details of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw:

Where will the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar.

When will the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw take place?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw will take place on Friday, April 1.

What time will the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw start?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw will start at 21:30 PM IST.

Where can I live streaming the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw?

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw will be available on Voot website and app.

Which TV channel will broadcast the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw will be broadcast live on History TV18 HD.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2022World Cup Groups DrawQatar World Cup
Next
Story

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi set to make fifth FIFA World Cup trip to Qatar later this year

Must Watch

PT10M14S

Bulldozer In UP: Bulldozer went into illegal construction in Lucknow, BSP leader did illegal construction