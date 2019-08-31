close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gerard Pique

Football is made for strikers: FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique

Van Dijk is also expected to be a contender for the Ballon d'Or later in the year as he had played a significant role in helping Liverpool win the Champions League last season.

Football is made for strikers: FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique
File Image

Star Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has reckoned that Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk can challenge Lionel Messi for the Ballon dOr this year though it will be difficult given his position in the field.

Liverpool's Dutch defender Van Dijk won the UEFA men's Player of the Year award ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at Thursday's Champions League group stage draw in Monaco. He is also expected to be a contender for the Ballon d'Or later in the year as he had played a significant role in helping Liverpool win the Champions League last season.

However, the prestigious award hasn't been won by any defender since Fabio Cannavaro in 2006.

"I have always said that for me, if you have to vote for the best player of them all, you have to vote for Lionel Messi," Pique was quoted as saying by the Express. 

"For the last 10 years, he has by far been the best player in the world. But it's fair enough that Van Dijk has had a great season and he should be there fighting for it. It's not easy. This game is made for strikers. When they score, they are the stars and when they don't, normally nothing happens," said 32-year-old Pique.

"For keepers and defenders, it's more difficult. When you do a good job it's difficult for people to recognise you, but when you make a mistake, you're everywhere," he added.

Tags:
Gerard PiqueVirgil van DijkLionel MessiCristiano RonaldoFabio Cannavaro
Next
Story

Zinedine Zidane advises Eden Hazard against playing for Belgium

Must Watch

PT3M55S

At least 20 dead, 35 injured in chemical factory blast in Maharashtra's Dhule; at least 70 trapped