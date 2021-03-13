हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
referee

Football referee urinates on field just before a cup match in Brazil, watch video

Football referee Denis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim peed without pulling his shorts down before the start of the Copa de Brasil meeting between Boavista and Goias on Thursday.

Football referee urinates on field just before a cup match in Brazil, watch video
Brazilian referee Denis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim caught urinating ahead of Brazil Cup (Source: Twitter)

In a bizarre incident, a referee was caught on camera taking a leak in the centre circle of the football field ahead of a cup match in Brazil.

Denis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim peed without pulling his shorts down before the start of the Copa de Brasil meeting between Boavista and Goias on Thursday.

The incident happened while the commentator was introducing him and his fellow linesmen. However, Ribeiro Serafim peed so so discreetly that the commentator failed to notice it.

The viewers, however, were more sharp and caught urine running down the referee's leg. Soon the footage went viral on social media.

The video showed the referee loosening his shorts after looking behind his back briefly and urinating close to the match ball. A wet patch was visible on his shorts soon afterwards.

Certain section of local media claimed that Serafim had run out of time to use the toilet in the change room before heading on to the pitch.

While Boavista beat their opponents Goias 3-1, the referee's act grabbed all the limelight.

