Football: THIS star set for $100 million move to Manchester United from Germany

Jadon Sancho appears finally headed to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund after a long-running pursuit of the winger. United has agreed to a deal in principle to sign Sancho for 85 million euros ($100 million) from Dortmund, a person with knowledge of the deal said Wednesday (June 30). The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss a transfer yet to be completed.

The 21-year-old Sancho is currently with the England squad involved in the European Championship as the team prepares for its quarterfinal with Ukraine on Saturday. Despite Sancho commanding a big fee after impressing in the Bundesliga, he is yet to start for England at the tournament.

Sancho started his career at Manchester City but rejected a deal to stay and joined Dortmund in 2017. He has scored 38 times in his 104 Bundesliga appearances.

Now he is set for City’s fierce local rival to help United’s bid to dethrone its neighbour as Premier League champion. The new season starts for United on August 14 against Leeds.

It will be a return to Manchester for the 21-year-old, who was a graduate of Manchester City’s academy before joining Dortmund in search of regular first-team action in 2017. City will be due around £10 million of the fee as a result of a 15 percent sell-on clause they had inserted in the deal when Sancho left the Etihad Stadium.

Sancho made 137 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund, scoring 50 goals as he established himself as one of Europe’s brightest young stars. He scored twice in the German Cup final to inspire Dortmund to a 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig in May.

Sancho, who has won 20 caps for England since his debut in 2018, was named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season in 2018-19 and 2019-20. He first came to prominence as part of England's Under-17s World Cup-winning squad in 2017.